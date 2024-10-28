Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India announces Indian squad

New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the Indian squad for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. Salima Tete has been named the captain of the 18 member team. Navneet Kaur has been named as the vice-captain.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from November 11 to 20. India are the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy having clinched the title last year in Ranchi. The reigning Olympic silver medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are the other five nations taking part in the tournament.

India will open their campaign against Malaysia on November 11.

Indian Sqaud:

India: Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung.