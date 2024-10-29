3 terrorists killed in Jammu after attack on Army vehicle

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down three terrorists responsible for attacking Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. The encounter began on Monday and concluded early Tuesday morning.

The terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC). By evening, one attacker was neutralised, while two others were eliminated on Tuesday during a final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village.

The operation involved the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, special forces, and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, alongside aerial support from helicopters and drones.

Tragically, a four-year-old Army dog named Phantom lost his life during the operation after being struck by a bullet.