Airtel offers free Apple Music subscription: Details

Mumbai: Leading private telecom service providers in India, Airtel is now offering a free subscription to Apple Music. The scheme is available to customers on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. Airtel users can enjoy Apple Music without paying any extra cost and get access to millions of songs, curated playlists, and other premium features. Apple Music, which typically charges users a monthly subscription fee, is now free for Airtel customers under several selected plans.

Claiming your free Apple Music subscription is simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Download the Airtel Thanks App: If you do not have it, then download the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Login or register: Open the app and log in with your Airtel number.

Go to Rewards section: Once logged in, navigate to the ‘Rewards’ section which is available on the app.

Activate Apple Music: In the Rewards section, you will find the option to activate your free Apple Music subscription. Now, click on it to start your subscription.

Enjoy Apple Music: After activating, you will get access to Apple Music without paying any additional charges.

The free Apple Music subscription is available for a limited period, and only limited prepaid and postpaid users can avail of the offer. Users are further advised to check their plan details on the Airtel Thanks app to see if they are eligible.