Apple launches refreshed version of 24-inch iMac in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac. The new 24-inch iMac is equipped with the company’s latest 3nm M4 chip and a 4.5K Retina display.

Pricing for the new 24-inch iMac starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It can be pre-ordered in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, Yellow colourways and will go on sale in India and other markets starting on November 8.

Customers can also purchase the computer with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, in 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, priced at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and the same 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU costs Rs. 1,94,900.

The newly launched iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480×2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500 nits. Apple says that customers can configure the display with a nano-texture matte glass finish. It is also equipped with an updated front-facing camera with Center Stage and support for 1080p video recording.

Apple has equipped its latest all-in-one computer with its latest M4 chip that is built on TSMC’s 3nm process technology. It is available in 8-core CPU/ 8-core GPU and 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU options, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The M4 chip has a 16-core Neural Engine that enables support for Apple Intelligence features that have begun rolling out to eligible devices in the US.

Connectivity options on the new iMac include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can also be configured with a gigabit ethernet port, and is compatible with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, which have been updated with a USB Type-C port.

The iMac 24-inch (2024) model is equipped with a six-speaker setup with support for Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos content) and a three-mic array with directional beamforming and support for Hey Siri detection.