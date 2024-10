Diwali 2024: KSRTC to operate 2000 additional buses: Details

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to run 2,000 extra buses from Bengaluru to various destinations. The additional bus services was announced to make Deepavali travel easier.

These buses will be operate from October 30 to November 1. After the festival, from November 3 to 4, special buses will be available to bring passengers back to Bengaluru from different intra- and interstate locations.

From Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru: Routes include Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and more.

From Mysuru Road Bus Station: Special buses will head towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Mercara.Additionally, all premier special buses will depart from BMTC Bus Station in Shanthinagar to cities like Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut, and other destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

KSRTC will also provide special buses from all taluk and district bus stands based on traffic demand.