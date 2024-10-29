Dubai authority resumes bus, abra services to this tourist attraction: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has resumed bus and abra services to Global Village. The 29th season (2024–2025) of Global Village started on October 16.

RTA resumed four bus services to the popular tourist attraction. The bus routes connecting to Global Village are as follows:

Route 102 from Rashdiya Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes

Route 103 from Union Bus Station: operating every 40 minutes

Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes;

Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes.

In the previous season, RTA’s Global Village bus service served 573,759 passengers, up from 448,716 in the previous season (2022 – 2023), reflecting a 22% increase in ridership.

Tourist abra services

RTA has also resumed its popular tourist abra services within the Global Village for this season. Two electric-powered abras have been deployed to serve guests throughout the season.