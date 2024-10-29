Easy tips to have great sex during menopause

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It is a natural and inevitable phase in a woman’s life.

Menopause does not mean the end of sex life. With some adjustments and awareness, menopause can be an opportunity to explore new dimensions of sex.

Dr Ameya Kanakiya, Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs, at Elda Health. Shares some tips to follow to have a healthy sex life during and after menopause:

Open Communication: Open communication is the cornerstone of a satisfying sex life. It becomes even more crucial during menopause. Hormonal changes can affect your libido, vaginal dryness, and mood. Therefore, it is important to have open and honest conversations with your partner about your needs, desires, and any challenges you may be facing.

Prioritize Self-Care: Menopause often brings with it a host of physical and emotional symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. Prioritizing self-care can help alleviate these symptoms and improve your overall well-being, which, in turn, can enhance your sex life. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management techniques like yoga or meditation can all contribute to increased energy and a positive mindset.

Try Lubrication Options: Vaginal dryness is a common symptom of menopause that can make sex uncomfortable or painful. So try lubrication options available over-the-counter or through prescription.

Try New Things: Menopause can be a time of self-discovery and sexual exploration. Take advantage of this opportunity to try new things.

Focus on Intimacy: Intimacy is about more than just physical contact. Focus on building emotional connections with your partner and spending quality time together. Strengthening your emotional bond can lead to a more fulfilling and satisfying sex life during and after menopause.

Seek Professional Help: If menopausal symptoms are significantly impacting your sex life, seek help from a healthcare professional.