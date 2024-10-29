Emobi launches made-in-India AKX commuter electric bike

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Emobi Manufacturing launched the AKX commuter. This Made-in-India electric bike is a low-speed model designed for micro-mobility applications.

The Emobi AKX employs a Li-ion battery pack offering a capacity of 1.5kWh with LFP chemistry and 2.3kWh with NMC chemistry. It can be fully charged within 30 minutes using the company’s proprietary fast chargers. The Emobi AKX is claimed to have a range of up to 75km on a single charge for the LFP variant and 120km on a single charge for the NMC variant.

Emobi has also rolled out the AKX LS, a low-speed version tailored for micro-mobility. This model specifically targets the 30 percent of riders engaged in last-mile delivery who may lack a valid driving license for high-speed vehicles.

Emobi has partnered with Livaah Innovations to ensure the AKX’s battery pack is compatible with Livaah’s solar hybrid inverters. This means customers can use the AKX battery for quick charging and as a backup power source during outages. Livaah is promoting this dual-use capability in the B2C market, while Emobi focuses primarily on B2B last-mile delivery services.