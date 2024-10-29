India launch date of 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance announced

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India announced the India launch date of AMG C 63 S E Performance. The AMG C 63 S E Performance will be introduced in the Indian markets on 12 November in Delhi. This will be the German carmaker’s final launch of 2024 in India. Mercedes-Benz has already launched 13 new cars this year, including model updates and entirely new products. The types of vehicles launched include SUVs, EVs, sedans, and performance models.

The Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharging system. This is the first series-production engine in the world to feature this technology. The plug-in hybrid gets a 6.1 kWh lithium battery pack, which provides an additional performance boost and an electric range of 12 km. With the electrification, the combined output is 680 hp and 1020 Nm of peak torque. The kerb weight is 2165 kg. The 0-100 km/h sprint can be achieved in just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 280 km/h.

Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC+ system. The car features 2.5 degrees of rear-wheel steering, 8 AMG driving modes, and AMG Ride Control with adaptive suspension.

‘The C 63 S E Performance is equipped with LED headlamps, 20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, AMG interiors with sport seats, and an AMG steering wheel. It includes numerous features such as the MBUX-powered centrally mounted touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester audio system, a head-up display, and Park Assist.