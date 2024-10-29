Know how to order food on the Train via RAILOFY WhatsApp Chatbot

New Delhi: RAILOFY, the official partner of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new feature for train passengers. The new feature will enable the passengers to order food directly to their train seats from well-known restaurants like Haldiram, Subway, Bikanerwala, and more. One can use the WhatsApp chatbot from the partner channel to process the order.

Passengers order fresh food directly from their seats by using the RAILOFY WhatsApp chatbot, making festive travel easier. Payment options are also flexible, with the choice to pay either while ordering or upon receiving the food.

Also Read: Full list of speed limits in Dubai

Here are the steps to follow to order food easily on your train journey:

Save the contact: Save the number +91 74411111266 on your phone.

Start the chat: Send “Hi” to the saved number to begin the order process.

Select language: Choose your preferred language.

Enter PNR and name: Provide your PNR number and name for the booking.

Choose delivery station: Select the station where you want your food delivered.

Select restaurant and menu: Browse the list of available restaurants and choose your meal.

Receive your order: Your food will be delivered to your seat at the specified station.