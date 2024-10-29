Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices recovered early losses and ended higher on October 29. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,369.03, higher by 363.99 pts or 0.45%. NSE Nifty 50 ended at 24,466.85, up 127.70 pts or 0.52%.

The Nifty Bank index gaining 478.70 points or 0.93 per cent to 51,738.00. The trend was mirrored in the Nifty Financial Services index, which rose 195.60 points or 0.82 per cent to 24,057.45. On the sectoral front, bank, realty, power, capital goods were up 1-2 percent, while pharma, IT and auto down 0.5-1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.7 percent each.

Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm, were 2,117 against 1,722 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,966. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 126, and those that hit a 52-week low was 76. A total of 263 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 236 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers today are SBI (5.05%), BEL (4.89%), Eicher Motors (3.38%), HDFC Life (3.32%), SBI Life (3.18%). Top Losers today are Maruti (-4.16%), Tata Motors (-3.92%), Hero Motocorp (-2.88%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.52%), Sun Pharma (-2.04%).