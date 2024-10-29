Triumph Motorcycles launches new Tiger 1200 range in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Tiger 1200 range in India. The new Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants — Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer are available in three colours — Carnival Red (new), Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer also have three colours — Matte Sandstorm (new), Jet Black options and Matte Khaki.

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 features a redesigned profile with a flatter seat. The optional low seat, lowering the seat height by 20mm to 830mm in the GT Pro variant and to 855mm in the Rally Pro.The seat height can be adjusted electronically simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

Triumph has introduced a longer clutch lever offering increased space for riders’ fingers.All four variants of the Tiger 1200 lineup are now equipped with a new Active Preload Reduction feature that reduces the rear suspension preload by up to 20mm when the rider slows down to a halt.

Triumph has updated the 1160cc triple-cylinder engine.This motor produces 148 bhp and 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. In terms of features, the Triumph Tiger 1200 range comes equipped with a seven-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, Blind Spot Radar System, adaptive cornering LED lamps, heated grips and seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold, and Bluetooth connectivity via My Triumph application.