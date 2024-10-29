UAE authority releases barbecue rules, designated areas

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Municipality has announced barbecue rules and also released the list of designated areas provided for barbecue. The authority called on visitors to use these areas and facilities for barbecues.
The municipality provides concrete platforms for visitors to enjoy barbecue in a safe environment. It also provides containers for disposing waste and used charcoal residues. The authority said it has designated about 253 places for barbecue within 28 parks and gardens inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island.
In Abu Dhabi Island, the following parks and gardens have designated barbecue areas:
Official Park
Old Airport Park
Family Park 1
Family Park 2
Heritage Park
Heritage Park 4
Heritage Park 5
Al Zaafrana Park
Dolphin Park
Al Nahda Park
Arabian Gulf Park 1
Arabian Gulf Park 2
Al Boom Park
Al Mazoon Park (Al Qurm Beach)
Al Nofal Park
In Khalifa City, the following parks and gardens have designated barbecue areas:
Al Jouri Park
Al Fan Park
Al Arjuwan Park
Al Qadi Park
Al Bairaq Park
Burjeel Park
Al Shamkha Square
Al Fanous Park in Al Shamkha City
Rabdan Park
Al Rahba Square
Al Wathba Park
Al Salamiya Park
