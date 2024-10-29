UAE authority releases barbecue rules, designated areas

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Municipality has announced barbecue rules and also released the list of designated areas provided for barbecue. The authority called on visitors to use these areas and facilities for barbecues.

The municipality provides concrete platforms for visitors to enjoy barbecue in a safe environment. It also provides containers for disposing waste and used charcoal residues. The authority said it has designated about 253 places for barbecue within 28 parks and gardens inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles launches new Tiger 1200 range in India: Price, Features

In Abu Dhabi Island, the following parks and gardens have designated barbecue areas:

Official Park

Old Airport Park

Family Park 1

Family Park 2

Heritage Park

Heritage Park 4

Heritage Park 5

Al Zaafrana Park

Dolphin Park

Al Nahda Park

Arabian Gulf Park 1

Arabian Gulf Park 2

Al Boom Park

Al Mazoon Park (Al Qurm Beach)

Al Nofal Park

In Khalifa City, the following parks and gardens have designated barbecue areas:

Al Jouri Park

Al Fan Park

Al Arjuwan Park

Al Qadi Park

Al Bairaq Park

Burjeel Park

Al Shamkha Square

Al Fanous Park in Al Shamkha City

Rabdan Park

Al Rahba Square

Al Wathba Park

Al Salamiya Park