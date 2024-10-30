ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September 2024 Results Expected Today: Get Direct Link Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams held in September 2024. According to ICAI’s official statement, the results will likely be announced on October 30, accessible via the official website, icai.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their registration and roll numbers to check their scores once the results are live.

The CA Foundation exams took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the Intermediate exams were conducted in two parts: Group 1 on September 12, 14, and 17, and Group 2 on September 19, 21, and 23. A direct link to the result page will be available on the ICAI website, streamlining access for candidates.

To pass the Intermediate exams, candidates must achieve at least 40% in each paper and an overall score of 50% per group, meeting ICAI’s passing requirements. These results mark a significant milestone for CA candidates, as passing either the Foundation or Intermediate exam advances them closer to full Chartered Accountant certification. ICAI advised candidates to keep their registration details at hand for quick access to their scores.