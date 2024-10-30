Wayanad Landslide Survivors to Protest Delayed Rehabilitation

Survivors of the devastating Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide in Wayanad, which took over 200 lives, plan to protest today outside the Wayanad Collectorate. Led by the ‘Janashabdam Action Committee,’ the group aims to spotlight delays in rehabilitation and related challenges, marking three months since the tragedy. Their grievances include halted progress on a promised rehabilitation township at Elston and Nedumbala estates, where land acquisition has faced legal setbacks. Estate owners have petitioned against the acquisition under the Disaster Management Act, leading the court to pause proceedings until a hearing on November 4.

The Kerala High Court will also review a suo moto case on the Wayanad disaster today, previously requesting that the central government clarify its support for the region. The state has appealed for a special central relief package to assist the affected population.

Adding to their struggles, survivors report financial hardship as daily aid payments of Rs 300 have ceased, and banks have yet to forgive loans as initially promised. Amid these challenges, the residents have organized into an action committee and are proceeding with public protests to push for their demands.