7 including 5 children killed in bombing at polio vaccine drive

Lahore: At least seven people, including five school children and a policeman, were killed in an explosion near a girls’ school in Balochistan, Pakistan. The blast took place during a polio vaccination drive on Friday.

‘The police van that came under attack was taking personnel for the protection of polio staff. There is a girls’ school near the place of the attack in the city of Mastung in Balochistan province,’ Rahmat Ullah, a senior police officer, told AFP. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic and vaccination teams are frequently targeted by militants waging a campaign against security forces.

Earlier this week, two police officers guarding polio vaccinators going door-to-door in northwestern Pakistan were shot dead in an attack blamed on militants. The attack came a day after Pakistan launched a week-long drive aiming to immunise more than 45 million children over the age of five. Pakistan has seen a surge in polio cases this year, recording at least 41 so far in 2024 compared with six in 2023.