Three workers killed, three injured in Gujarat godown fire due to chemical leak

A fire at a godown in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Saturday morning resulted in the death of three workers and left three others injured. The incident occurred around 9 am in Devsar village when workers were unloading chemical barrels from a truck. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) BV Gohil, the blaze broke out when chemicals leaked from one of the barrels, leading to the fire.

The truck, which was carrying the barrels, caught fire first, and the flames quickly spread to the godown. The fire caused severe burns to three workers, who later succumbed to their injuries. One worker remains missing, while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The fire was contained after the deployment of five fire tenders from nearby talukas.

The local authorities, including Mamlatdar Jagdish Chaudhary, confirmed that the chemical leak triggered the fire. As of now, the cooling operation is still ongoing at the site, while investigations into the cause of the chemical leak are being conducted.