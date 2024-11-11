Audi introduces new brand of electric vehicles: Details

Mumbai: The German car manufacturer Audi has launched a new brand of electric vehicles in the Chinese market. It has been introduced with the name AUDI. The new brand is a joint venture operation with the company’s long-term partner, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

The company has even revealed its first product named AUDI E – an electric estate. It has been released in concept avatar. It is expected to be released in a final production model soon.

Also Read: New South Wales Open: India’s Anahat Singh clinches women’s single title

The concept avatar gets the AUDI badging at the front. It measures 1,990 mm in width, 4,870 mm in length, 1,460 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The concept version has been given features such as four-wheel steering, automatic climate control, wireless charger, multiple charging ports, air suspension, a single free-standing curved touchscreen (with all wireless car connect tech) and individual seating for all four passengers among others.

The model gets an 800V architecture with dual electric motors. It generates a combined power of 754 bhp and 800 Nm. The electric motors have been paired with a 100 kWh battery pack, which is capable of offering up to 435 miles (700 km) on a single charge.