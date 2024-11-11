Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices fell sharply in Kerala on Monday, November 11, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 57,760, down by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 7220, down by Rs 55. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.11%, whereas over the past month it has decreased by 2.12%. The current price of silver is Rs.97100 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened on Monday at Rs 76,750 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.68% or Rs 522. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,779/kg, down by 0.54% or Rs 490. On Friday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs 77,272 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.18% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs 91,269 per kilogram with a loss of 1.13%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was almost flat at $2,683.78 per ounce,. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,690.90. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $972.36 and palladium was up 0.6% at $994.37. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42% to 876.85 tonnes on Friday from 880.58 tonnes on Thursday.