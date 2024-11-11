Follow these tips to prevent obesity and lower risk of breast cancer

Recent studies revealed that women who are obese before menopause have a higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to women who are not obese. Additionally, obesity has been linked to a higher risk of developing aggressive forms of breast cancer, such as triple-negative breast cancer.

Obesity can lead to changes in hormone levels, such as higher levels of oestrogen, which is a risk factor for breast cancer. Obesity has also been linked to insulin resistance, which is when the body cannot effectively use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to higher levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factor, which can promote cell growth and division, leading to an increased risk of cancer.

Tips to help you prevent obesity and lower risk of breast cancer:

1. Follow a healthy balanced diet

To reduce your risk of obesity and breast cancer, it is essential to maintain a healthy, balanced diet. This includes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-fat foods.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise not only helps to maintain healthy body weight but also reduces the risk of developing breast cancer. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.

3. Reduce alcohol consumption

Studies show that women who drink alcohol regularly have a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Limit intake to no more than one drink per day, or ideally, avoid alcohol altogether.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking is a significant risk factor for several types of cancer, including breast cancer.

5. Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation can cause hormonal changes that increase the risk of obesity and breast cancer. Ensure you get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

6. Manage stress

Chronic stress can cause weight gain and increase the risk of breast cancer. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

7. Check your hormone levels

Certain hormones, such as oestrogen, can increase your risk of developing breast cancer. It’s important to get regular check-ups and discuss any concerns or symptoms with your doctor.

8. Stay up-to-date with screenings

Regular breast cancer screenings, including mammograms and clinical breast exams, are essential for early detection and treatment. Talk to your doctor about when and how often you should be screened based on your age and risk factors.