Foreign investors withdraw nearly Rs 20,000 crore from Indian equities in last 5 trading sessions

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in the Indian equity market. FPIs withdrew Rs 19,994 crore so far this month, comprising five trading sessions from November 4-8.

This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 94,017 crore in October. This is was the worst monthly outflow. Before this, FPIs withdrew Rs 61,973 crore from equities in March 2020. Notably, in all 22 trading sessions in October, FPIs remained net sellers, with the largest outflow recorded on October 3, when they withdrew Rs 15,506 crore.

In September 2024, foreign investors made a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore. Since June, FPIs have consistently bought equities after withdrawing Rs 34,252 crore in April-May. Overall, FPIs have been net buyers in 2024, except for January, April, May and October.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity markets end flat

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 599 crore in the debt general limit and Rs 2,896 crore in the debt voluntary retention route (VRR) during the period under review. So far this year, FPIs invested Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the debt market.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.