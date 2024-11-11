Forex Market: Indian rupee decline to all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. As per forex traders, sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency. Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at an all-time low of 84.38 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 1 paisa over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee dropped 5 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 84.37 against the US dollar, registering a decline for the third straight session.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of 6 of top-10 firms decline Rs 1.55 lakh crore

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.05 per cent at 105.05.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,404.04 crore.

Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves declined by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion for the week ended November 1. In the previous week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion. At September-end, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion.