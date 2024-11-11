Gulf country announces National Day holiday

Muscat: An official holiday for the National Day has been announced in the Sultanate of Oman. Wednesday and Thursday, November 20 and 21, 2024 will be official holidays for employees in the administrative units of the state apparatus, other legal entities, and workers in private sector establishments. Work on these two days is permissible if necessary, provided that compensation is given in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

Also Read: Know how to pay insurance premiums with credit cards

Oman celebrates National Day to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.