Gulf country revises academic calendar for government and private schools

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has revised the academic calendar for government and private schools following the government calendar system for the 2024-2025 school year. The Ministry of Education in Oman has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 253/2024 amending provisions of Ministerial Resolution 152/2024 for this.

The main changes are to examination periods. According to Article 1 of the decision, the examination period for the end of the first semester will now begin on 15 January 2025 for students in grades 5-11, General Education Diploma students, and those in equivalent programmes at government and private schools that follow the government calendar system. This also applies to students in special education and adult education programmes. The period, including time for grading, will end on 6 February 2025.

The examination period for the end of the second semester and the second round of assessments will start on 11 June 2025 and conclude on 10 July 2025. This schedule is set for students in grades 5-11, General Education Diploma students and their equivalents, as well as those in special education and adult education programmes across both government and private schools following the government calendar.