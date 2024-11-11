Indian Railways revises coach composition of this trains: Details

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced a temporary revision in the coach composition of the Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Express and the Tambaram–Hyderabad Charminar Express trains.

Starting from November 11, 2024, until November 30, 2024, two Sleeper Class Coaches will replace two General Second Class Coaches in the Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Express. Similarly, from November 12, 2024, to December 1, 2024, two Sleeper Class Coaches will be added in place of two General Second Class Coaches in the Tambaram–Hyderabad Charminar Express.

Also Read: Easy ways to find your Wi-Fi password when you forget it

Revised Coach Composition:

Following this temporary revision, the updated coach composition for both trains will be:

1 AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach

3 AC Two Tier Coaches

6 AC Three Tier Coaches

8 Sleeper Class Coaches

2 General Second Class Coaches

1 Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach

1 Luggage cum Brake Van

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.