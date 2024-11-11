India’s coal production from captive mines touch 100 million tones

New Delhi: India’s coal production from captive and commercial mines reached over 100 million tonnes as of November 8. This production is from firms other than core miners like Coal India and its arms. Data released by the coal ministry showed this.

The cumulative production of coal from these producers reached 100.08 million tonnes as on date this fiscal. This is a growth of 33% year-year. It was at 75.05 million tonnes produced in the same period of 2023-24.

Total dispatch from captive and commercial mines also rose by 34% during the first eight months of the current financial year to 107.81 million tonnes. Total dispatch stood at 80.23 million tonnes in April-Nov FY24

Also Read: US leader Vivek Ramaswamy’s calm response to religious insult ignite debate on faith and tolerance

.Notably, the share of captive and commercial coal mines in India’s total coal production has been steadily increasing. The government is now optimistic of reaching a production target of over 170 million tonnes from captive and commercial mines by the end of this fiscal year. Overall, the government is confident of producing 1.08 billion tonne of coal during 2024-25.

Of the envisioned FY25 target, Coal India is set to produce 838 million tonnes of coal. The company earlier had a target of producing 850 MT, which was revised owing to huge stocks at thermal power plants.