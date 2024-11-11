Know early signs of vaginal cancer

Mumbai: Vaginal cancer is a rare type of cancer. This cancer begins in the cells of the vagina, the canal that connects the uterus to the outside of the body. Vaginal cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the vaginal lining grow uncontrollably. The exact cause is often unknown, several risk factors have been associated with the disease, including human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, smoking, and a history of cervical cancer. Women over the age of 60 are most commonly affected by vaginal cancer, but it can occur in younger women as well.

It is crucial to recognise the early signs, as early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. Vaginal cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages. Understanding the symptoms can help women seek medical attention sooner. Regular pelvic exams and Pap smears can help detect abnormal cells early.

Early signs:

1. Unusual Vaginal Bleeding

One of the earliest and most common symptoms of vaginal cancer is unusual vaginal bleeding. This could be bleeding between menstrual cycles, after menopause, or after sexual intercourse. Postmenopausal bleeding, in particular, is a red flag and should be evaluated by a healthcare provider immediately. Vaginal bleeding in younger women that is not related to menstruation can also indicate an underlying problem.

2. Pain During Intercourse

Experiencing pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia) can be another early sign of vaginal cancer. This symptom can be subtle at first but can become more severe over time.

3. Unusual Vaginal Discharge

Unusual vaginal discharge is another potential early warning sign of vaginal cancer. The vaginal discharge may be watery, bloody, or foul-smelling and is typically different from the normal discharge associated with the menstrual cycle. Vaginal discharge can also be persistent and appear without any other clear cause, such as infection.

4. A Lump or Growth in the Vagina

Feeling a lump in vagina or growth in vagina can be one of the more obvious early signs of vaginal cancer. This lump may be painless or cause discomfort and can be located on the vaginal wall or near the opening of the vagina. While not all lumps are cancerous, any unusual growth should be checked by a doctor.

5. Pelvic Pain

Chronic or persistent pelvic pain is another symptom that can indicate vaginal cancer, especially if the pain is not associated with menstruation. This pain can be dull or sharp and may be localised to one side of the pelvic region. In more advanced cases, pelvic pain can also be accompanied by back or leg pain.

6. Difficulty Urinating or Frequent Urination

As vaginal cancer progresses, it may press against nearby structures, including the bladder, leading to urinary symptoms such as difficulty urinating, frequent urination, or a feeling of urgency. Persistent urinary symptoms, particularly when accompanied by other signs like bleeding or pain, may indicate cancer involvement in the surrounding organs and should prompt further investigation.

7. Constipation or Bowel Changes

In some cases, vaginal cancer may also affect bowel function, leading to constipation or changes in bowel habits. This occurs when the cancerous growths press against the rectum, making it difficult to pass stool. Changes in stool consistency, frequency, or the presence of blood in the stool should also be noted.