Maharashtra Assembly Election: State government initiative aids women empowerment

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government led by BJP in the Maharashtra has introduced several social welfare schemes. The Mukyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna is one among them. This initiative provides Rs. 1500 monthly to eligible women beneficiaries. The scheme has been allocated Rs. 46,000 crore in the budget. This initiative aims to empower women financially and socially.

Meanwhile, pposition parties have attempted to undermine the scheme’s credibility through various means. They have raised concerns about government finances and even filed court cases to halt the program. Allegations include uploading false data on the scheme’s portal to disrupt its operations.

The Ladki Bahin Yojna has empowered women by providing them with financial resources directly into their accounts. Several women in the state have started small businesses using the aid received from the government. The scheme has provided a source of income for housewives, reducing their financial dependence on others and boosting their self-esteem.

The Ladki Bahin Yojna was launched in Goa twelve years ago and has since expanded to other BJP-ruled states. The BJP government has successfully implemented similar schemes in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. In contrast, Congress-ruled states struggled with planning and execution of such programs.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT.