Stock Market: Indian equity markets end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday’s choppy session on a flat note. The BSE Sensex closed at 79,496.15, up 9.83 points or 0.01 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,141.30, down just 6.90 points or 0.03 per cent from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,785 against 2,115 stocks that declined, and 153 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,053. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 220, and those that hit a 52-week low was 45. A total of 341 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 251 in the lower circuit.

30 out of the 50 constituent stocks ended lower. Top gainers were Power Grid Corporation, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. Top losers were Asian Paints, Britannia, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, and ONGC. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto ended flat.

The broader markets settled lower, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 falling 1.20 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices ended lower, except for Nifty IT, Financials, and Banking (Bank Nifty, Private Bank, and PSU Bank). Among others, Nifty Healthcare, Metal, and Media indices fell over 1 per cent each.