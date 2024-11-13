Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Perimenopause is he transitional phase leading up to menopause. It usually starts several years before menopause. According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage. it results in irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, and changes in libido.

Things to expect when approaching menopause

1. Irregular periods

As menopause approaches, known as perimenopause, periods become irregular. Some women may experience shorter cycles, while others may go months without a period. This change occurs due to fluctuating hormone levels.

2. Hot flashes and night sweats

Hot flashes, characterised by sudden feelings of warmth, especially in the upper body, are common during menopause. They can last anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes and often occur with night sweats.

3. Mood swings

Hormonal fluctuations can lead to changes in mood, causing irritability, anxiety, or even depression. Women may also feel more emotionally sensitive, which is a natural response to both the physical changes and the transition period.

4. Sleep disturbances

Sleep problems are common as women approach menopause. Insomnia, waking up frequently during the night, and difficulty falling back asleep are typical issues. Prioritising good sleep hygiene and relaxation techniques can help manage these symptoms.

5. Weight gain

Many women experience weight gain during menopause, especially around the abdomen. This is often due to hormonal shifts, slower metabolism, and changes in muscle mass.

6. Reduced libido

A decrease in sexual desire is common during menopause, often due to a drop in oestrogen levels, which can affect mood, energy levels, and vaginal lubrication.

7. Vaginal dryness and discomfort

Vaginal dryness occurs due to reduced oestrogen, making the vaginal tissues thinner and less lubricated. This can cause discomfort during intercourse and increase the risk of infections.