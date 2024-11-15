CBI conducts raids at 92 locations across 5 states

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at 92 locations across five states and a Union Territory as part of its ongoing investigation into 41 cases involving unregulated deposit schemes in Assam. These raids followed the registration of FIRs based on recommendations from the Assam government, leading to the seizure of various electronic devices, including mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. The investigation has uncovered databases containing details of victims who were duped into investing in these fraudulent schemes.

In one significant case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended the main accused, who had been evading authorities since the FIR was filed. The accused was located in a hideout in Siliguri, where the CBI recovered key evidence. The accused has been taken into custody for further interrogation, and the investigation into the scam continues.

The Assam government had transferred all 41 deposit-related cases to the CBI on October 8 to ensure an impartial investigation into the online trading scam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured full support to ensure that justice is served and that the culprits are brought to justice.