Actor Thandav Ram arrested for allegedly attacking director Bharath over film dispute

Sandalwood actor Thandav Ram, known for his roles in serials like Jodi Hakki and Bhoomige Banda Bhagavanta, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder film director Bharath Navunda. The incident unfolded in Bengaluru’s Chandra Layout, where an argument over the abrupt halt of their film’s production reportedly escalated. During the altercation, Thandav Ram is accused of brandishing his licensed firearm and firing a shot, causing panic in the area.

Eyewitnesses alerted the Chandra Layout Police, who swiftly arrested Thandav Ram at the scene. Investigators believe the confrontation stemmed from financial disputes and creative disagreements related to the halted project. No injuries were reported, but the shot fired heightened tensions, drawing immediate attention to the situation.

The police have seized Thandav Ram’s licensed weapon and registered a case of attempted murder against him. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the conflict and the events leading up to the altercation.