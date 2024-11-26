President to Speak at Joint Session on Constitution Day

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of Parliament in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of India’s Constitution. The event, marking Constitution Day, will also feature Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the historical significance of the event, noting that it will take place in the same chamber where the Constituent Assembly convened to adopt the Constitution.

Amid the event preparations, Union Minister Rijiju criticized opposition reactions to the program’s format, particularly concerning their demand to allow Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) from both Houses to speak. Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc had written to the Speaker, arguing that in the spirit of parliamentary democracy, LoPs should be included in the speaking roster. Rijiju clarified that the arrangements included speeches only from the President, Vice-President, and Speaker, with LoPs given special seating on the dais.

The government also announced the launch of a new website to engage citizens with the legacy and principles of the Indian Constitution. The initiative aims to deepen public understanding of the Constitution’s significance on this historic anniversary. Despite the controversy, the event underscores the enduring importance of India’s democratic values and constitutional heritage.