Sabarimala Pilgrims Skip Darshan Despite Virtual Queue Bookings

A significant number of devotees who book darshan slots at Sabarimala through the virtual queue system are failing to show up. This has led to challenges in managing the crowd and accommodating other devotees who are unable to secure bookings. The Devaswom Board has appealed to devotees to cancel their bookings if they cannot attend, but this request has largely been ignored.

The board has also sought permission to increase the daily booking limit from 70,000 to 80,000. While real-time booking facilities are available, some devotees still express concerns about securing darshan without prior booking. Nevertheless, over 10,000 devotees are successfully attending darshan daily through real-time bookings.

The Devaswom Board is working to address the issue of no-shows and improve the overall darshan experience for devotees. By encouraging timely cancellations and increasing the booking limit, the board aims to ensure that more devotees can have a smooth and fulfilling pilgrimage experience.