Know health benefits of drinking chia seeds in water

People nowadays choose a variety of approaches in their quest to get a leaner and healthier body. Many people are putting in long hours at the gym, and others are even resorting to surgery in order to lose a few pounds. When it comes to diets, there are several items on the market that are marketed as the secret to effective weight reduction. However, ordinary home substances may occasionally perform miracles. Chia seeds are one such food that you should include in your diet.

These little black and white seeds are high in antioxidants and extremely healthy. Chia seeds are also high in minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals, making them incredibly useful to the body’s overall health. Aside from that, the fact that chia seeds may be consumed in a variety of ways makes them superior to any weight-loss product. Chia seeds can be roasted and eaten as a snack, or they can be blended into a smoothie or halwa.

However, if you want to reduce weight, the best method to ingest chia seeds is with simple water. According to professional nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, you may simply mix chia seeds into water and receive the advantages. According to the nutritionist’s Instagram post, ingesting chia seeds with water can give you essential nutrients while also improving the flavour of plain water. She also advised infusing the water with lemon, chopped cucumber, and mint leaves to gain electrolytes throughout the summer. Let’s have a look at some additional chia seed advantages.

Also Read: Know early signs and symptoms of gastric cancer

Heart health

Consuming chia seeds, which are high in antioxidants, may lower the risk of heart disease, according to experts. Furthermore, it contains a high fiber content, which might aid in the reduction of high blood pressure in individuals.

Weight loss

Chia seeds, due to their high fiber content, also aid in healthy weight management. Consuming chia seeds has been shown to be useful in healthy weight loss for persons suffering from obesity.

Bone health

Chia seeds include nutrients such as magnesium and phosphorus, which are critical for bone health as well as muscle and nerve function.

Blood sugar level

Chia seeds, due to their beneficial chemicals and fibre, can help people regulate their blood sugar levels. Chia seeds have been discovered to be efficient in boosting insulin sensitivity, therefore eating them may be good for diabetics.

Inflammation control

Caffeic acid, found in chia seeds, is an antioxidant that aids in the fight against inflammation in the body. Because chronic inflammation may lead to serious health problems such as cancer and heart disease, chia seeds should be consumed on a daily basis to reduce inflammation.