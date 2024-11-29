2025 BMW M2 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the updated M2 in India. The luxury car is offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.03 crore. Bookings for the 2-door, 4-seater coupe are now open on the official website and through their brick and mortar stores.

The facelift retains the 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine but sees a power boost from 460 hp and 550 Nm of torque to 480 hp and 600 Nm. Gearbox options include an 8-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual. The 0-100 kmph sprint is achieved in 4 seconds with the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual transmission. The increased output shaves off 0.1 seconds from the 0-100 kmph time and an even more impressive 0.6 seconds from the 0-200 kmph time.

Also Read: World Para Poomsae Taekwondo Championships: India’s Rinchen Youdol wins bronze

The BMW M2 now comes in four new shades: Portimao Blue, Fire Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey. It comes with updated alloy wheels, blacked-out badges, and black exhaust pipes.

The car features a redesigned AC vent layout, a new M Alcantara steering wheel, and the latest OS8.5 system powering the touchscreen infotainment unit. Safety features include six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Automatic Stability Control, M Dynamic Mode, and Cornering Brake Control.