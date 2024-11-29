UAE National Day: UAE authority announces temporary bus route changes

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced temporary changes to bus routes between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This changes will be effective from November 29 until December 3.

The authority said that the E100 route will be diverted from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station heading to Abu Dhabi. The E102 route will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Shabiya Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, RTA had announced that Dubai will have three new bus routes beginning Friday, November 29, including Route 108, which directly connects Satwa Bus Station to Global Village.

Route 108 will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events. Service hours are from 2pm to 1am the next day, with 11 trips per direction daily and a 60-minute frequency. The other two new routes are Route F63 and Route J05.