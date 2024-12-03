Kerala Tragedy: Car-Bus Collision Kills 5 MBBS Students, 2 Critically Injured

Five first-year MBBS students from Alappuzha Government Medical College tragically lost their lives in a car-bus collision on Monday night (Dec 2) in Kerala. The victims, identified as Ayush Shaji (19), Shreedeep Vatsan (19), B. Devanandan (19), Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19), and Mohammed Ibrahim (19), were traveling in a Tavera car that collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Alappuzha. The accident occurred around 9 p.m. as the car, reportedly speeding, lost control in heavy rain and struck the Guruvayur-Kayamkulam bus.

Eyewitnesses and preliminary reports from authorities suggest the crash was caused by reduced visibility due to heavy rain and an overtaking attempt that went wrong. The impact was so severe that the car was torn apart, ejecting the occupants. Three students died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while being transported to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Two other students from the group are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition. Reports indicate the vehicle was overloaded, carrying 11 students at the time of the crash.

Post-mortem examinations of the deceased were scheduled for Tuesday morning at Vandanam Medical College Hospital, after which the bodies were to be made available for public viewing before being handed over to their families. The Regional Transport Officer noted that the crash was likely influenced by the car’s age, heavy rain, and overloading, adding to the tragedy that has left the medical college community in shock and mourning.