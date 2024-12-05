Know causes for back pain during periods

Periods can cause back pain. This is primarily due to hormonal changes and uterine contractions. During menstruation, the body releases prostaglandins hormone-like substances that stimulate the uterus to contract and shed its lining. These contractions can radiate pain to the lower back. Additionally, hormonal fluctuations can cause inflammation, water retention, and sensitivity in muscles and nerves, exacerbating back pain.

Causes for back pain during periods:

1. Uterine contractions

During menstruation, the uterus contracts to expel its lining, which can cause cramping. These contractions may radiate pain to the lower back as the nerves surrounding the uterus are interconnected with those in the back.

2. Hormonal fluctuations

The rise in prostaglandins and the drop in progesterone during menstruation can trigger inflammation and pain. These hormonal changes may lead to increased sensitivity in the back muscles and nerves, intensifying discomfort in the lower back.

3. Endometriosis

In endometriosis, tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. This condition can cause severe pelvic and lower back pain during periods as the misplaced tissue reacts to hormonal changes, leading to inflammation and irritation.

4. Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that can cause heavy periods and pain. Their size and location may contribute to pressure on the lower back, causing discomfort during menstruation. Pain may worsen as the uterus works harder to expel its lining.

5. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)

PID is an infection of the reproductive organs that can cause inflammation and pain in the pelvic region, often extending to the lower back. During periods, the pain may intensify due to increased pelvic activity and uterine contractions.

6. Water retention and bloating

Hormonal changes during periods can lead to water retention, causing bloating and pressure on the lower back. This added pressure can make the back muscles feel stiff and sore, contributing to overall discomfort.

7. Muscle fatigue

Some people unconsciously change their posture to manage menstrual pain, which can strain the lower back muscles. Over time, this compensatory posture may lead to muscle fatigue and back pain during periods.

8. Nerve involvement

The uterus shares nerve pathways with the lower back. When the uterus contracts during periods, these shared pathways can transmit pain signals to the back, resulting in radiating or referred pain.

9. Spinal sensitivity

Hormonal changes during periods can heighten the sensitivity of the spinal nerves. This increased sensitivity may amplify the perception of back pain, even if the pain originates in the uterus or pelvic region.

10. Underlying musculoskeletal issues

Conditions such as scoliosis, herniated discs, or weak core muscles can exacerbate back pain during periods. The strain of uterine contractions and hormonal changes may aggravate pre-existing back problems, leading to heightened discomfort.