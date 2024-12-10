Avoid these foods that trigger hot flashes

Hot flashes are a common symptom women experience during menopause. When a hot flash occurs, women may feel a sudden sensation of warmth in their upper body. This happens as a result of several hormonal changes that your body undergoes during menopause. Hot flashes can last anywhere from 20-30 seconds to a few minutes.

Symptoms Of Hot Flashes

Sudden flare of heat in the chest, face, or neck

A rapid heartbeat

Excessive sweating, especially in the upper body

Red, flushed skin

Irritability and fatigue

Feelings of anxiety

Foods To Avoid If You Have Hot Flashes:

1. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods contain a chemical called capsaicin . These foods can increase your body temperature and trigger hot flashes. Eat cooling foods, such as cucumber, cauliflower, and bananas to your daily diet.

2. Sugary And Refined Foods

These foods have a high glycemic index and can spike your blood sugar levels. This can disrupt your hormonal balance, thus triggering hot flashes

3. Caffeine

Tea or coffee can also increase body heat. A rise in body temperature is something we must avoid when trying to manage hot flashes. According to a study published in the North American Menopause Society, caffeine can worsen vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes.

4. Alcohol

Alcohol dilates blood vessels, causing skin flushing and increasing the frequency of hot flashes.