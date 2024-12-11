Rajasthan Police Use AI to Generate Images, Solve 2.7 Crore Heist

In a groundbreaking move for Rajasthan, Churu police utilized advanced AI technology to crack a ?2.73 crore jewellery heist. The heist occurred on November 30 at a jewellery shop in Churu’s main market, where masked thieves stole 1.5 kg of gold, 2 quintals of silver, and ?17 lakh in cash. The police arrested three members of the ‘Battery Gang’ from Uttar Pradesh on Monday, successfully identifying the culprits despite their masks. This case marks the first time AI-generated images were used to aid in solving such a crime in the state.

The thieves executed the heist meticulously, using masks and gloves to avoid identification. They broke into Chhaganlal Soni’s shop through the roof and staircase door. To track them down, police reviewed footage from around 1,000 CCTV cameras. Although the suspects’ car had a fake number plate, AI technology helped generate accurate images of their faces and the vehicle details. By sequencing over 200 images, the police managed to identify the gang members and their vehicle, leading to the breakthrough in the case.

A police team led by Rajgarh ASP Nishchay Prasad M arrested Bhagirath, Yadram, and Ajay Singh, seizing their car in Rajasthan while the arrests took place in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, the suspects disclosed information about the stolen goods. However, two gang members remain at large. The same gang is suspected of committing a similar heist in Bengal. SP Jai Yadav credited the successful resolution to AI and cooperation with police from other states, and efforts to capture the remaining culprits are ongoing.