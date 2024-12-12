Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Maharashtra, Sparks Violence

Violent protests erupted in Maharashtra’s Parbhani on Wednesday after a glass-encased cement replica of the Indian Constitution near a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar was found vandalized. The incident, which occurred outside the Parbhani railway station, led to widespread outrage. Police arrested one suspect, but protests continued, turning violent the following day. Social organizations called for a bandh, during which mobs engaged in arson, vandalized the district collector’s office, and clashed with law enforcement. Police had to fire tear gas shells to control the crowd.

The violence escalated as approximately 200 people gathered near the damaged statue, throwing stones at shops and government offices. Some protesters set fire to PVC pipes outside a shop. The situation worsened when demonstrators stormed the railway station, attacked the pilot of the Nandigram Express train, and blocked railway tracks for 30 minutes. Police and GRP personnel eventually managed to disperse the protesters and clear the blockade. The demonstrators demanded strict punishment for the perpetrator and called for better protection of national leaders’ statues.

In response to the unrest, prohibitory orders were imposed, banning public gatherings of five or more people. A company of the State Reserve Police Force was deployed to restore order. Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar, condemned the act as shameful and highlighted that such vandalism was not unprecedented. He praised VBA workers for prompting swift police action. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent further violence.