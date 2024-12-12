Cabinet Clears ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill: Sources

The Union Cabinet has approved the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, aimed at holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This initiative, a key proposal of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, seeks to streamline election cycles across the country. According to reports, the draft legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Winter session. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, with plans to engage in consultations through parliamentary committees and state assembly speakers.

The bill proposes significant amendments to the Constitution, including changes to Articles 82A, 83(2), and 327, to synchronize the terms and dissolution of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. It also suggests adding new sub-clauses to align the end dates of these terms and to facilitate simultaneous elections. Another part of the proposal focuses on Union Territories with legislative assemblies, such as Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir. This would involve amending laws like the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act-1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019 to bring their election schedules in line with national and state polls.

The high-level committee, which submitted its report in March, recommended a phased implementation of simultaneous elections. The proposal involves a total of 18 amendments and new insertions across various articles and laws. While the main bill does not require ratification by states, any move to include local body elections in the plan will need approval from at least 50% of state assemblies. The government aims to address logistical and legal challenges through comprehensive consultations before fully rolling out the “One Nation, One Election” framework.