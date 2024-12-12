Delhi Air Pollution Curbs to Stay Relaxed Until Further Notice: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the relaxation of GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions, originally meant for severe air pollution, to stage 2 until further orders. A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih urged the Centre to appoint top experts in environment, agriculture, and related fields to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The Court also clarified that it did not want retired judges involved with the commission to avoid conflicts of interest. Additionally, the bench directed NCR states to report on enforcing a round-the-year ban on firecrackers, covering their sale, manufacture, storage, and use, to combat both air and noise pollution.

The Court addressed the issue of subsistence allowance for construction workers affected by pollution curbs between November 18 and December 5. The Delhi government reported that 90,000 workers had received Rs 8,000 each, with an ongoing registration process for 20,000 more workers. The bench instructed Delhi and NCR state governments to confirm the total number of impacted workers and submit a compliance affidavit by January 3, 2025. It emphasized continued monitoring until all eligible workers receive their payments. The Court also allowed CAQM to integrate measures from GRAP-3, such as mechanized road sweeping and traffic control, into stage-2 curbs.

The Supreme Court plans to review the implementation of firecracker bans, solid waste management, and other anti-pollution measures on December 19. Previously, on December 5, the Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP-4 restrictions following an improvement in air quality, with a directive to reinstate stage-3 or stage-4 curbs if the AQI exceeds 350 or 400, respectively. The Court has expressed frustration over the recurring pollution crisis and the lack of coordination among authorities like the Delhi government, police, and municipal bodies, calling for a permanent solution to the problem.