Four Students Killed in Lorry Accident Near Kerala’s Palakkad

Four schoolgirls tragically lost their lives when a lorry crashed into a group of children near the national highway in Panayambadam, Palakkad. The accident took place around 4 PM as the students were walking home from Karimba Higher Secondary School. The victims have been identified as Irfana, Mitha, Rida, and Ayesha. According to eyewitnesses, the cement-laden lorry lost control, hitting the children and overturning into a roadside ditch, with some students trapped beneath it.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, and a crane was brought in to lift the overturned lorry. Emergency workers acted swiftly after receiving reports that up to five children might be trapped. Despite the efforts of locals, police, and rescue teams, the four girls, who were critically injured, succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were later taken to Esaf Hospital in Thachampara, while the two lorry drivers, who sustained non-serious injuries, were admitted to Mother Care Hospital.

The accident caused significant disruption, leading to a traffic jam on the national highway. Locals played a crucial role in assisting the injured children and aiding rescue operations. The community remains in shock following the tragic loss of the young lives, underscoring the need for improved road safety measures in the area.