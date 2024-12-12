Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed in Chennai, 10 Districts After IMD Warning

In response to a heavy rainfall forecast, schools in Chennai and 10 other districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Cuddalore, remained closed on Thursday, December 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai. Thunderstorms and lightning are also anticipated in some areas.

The IMD has declared an “orange alert” for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, signaling heavy rainfall risks. Additionally, a “yellow alert” has been issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka for the next two days. The low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which includes an upper air cyclonic circulation, is expected to move west-northwest toward the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts within 24 hours, increasing the likelihood of adverse weather conditions.

Preparedness measures are in place, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state emergency services deployed to handle any potential emergencies. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea between December 11 and 13. This heavy rainfall comes just weeks after similar conditions in November led to school and college closures in districts such as Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.