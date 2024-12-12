Indian Student Killed, Four Injured in UK Car Crash

A tragic car accident in Leicestershire, England, led to the death of 32-year-old Indian student Chiranjeevi Panguluri. The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, traveling from Leicester to Market Harborough, veered off the A6 road and crashed into a ditch. Panguluri, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, while four others in the car sustained serious injuries.

Leicestershire Police reported that the injured include the driver, a woman, and two men. The driver and the female passenger were hospitalized, and the two male passengers remain under medical care with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail, pending further investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage from anyone who was on the A6 during the time of the accident. All five individuals involved in the crash are from Andhra Pradesh, India. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand the cause of this devastating accident.