Kerala Tourism Launches Multilingual Site, E-Brochure for Sabarimala Pilgrims

Kerala Tourism has launched a multilingual microsite and e-brochure to assist pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. These resources were unveiled by Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, aiming to enhance the pilgrimage experience by offering detailed information on traditions, customs, culture, and geography of the shrine. The microsite, available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, includes videos, updates, and comprehensive details about the prominent Southern Indian pilgrimage site.

The microsite also features information on other key temples near Sabarimala, a route map, and details on nearby accommodations to support pilgrims from different states. Additionally, a dedicated image gallery showcases hundreds of photos related to Sabarimala. Minister Riyas emphasized that the initiative aligns with the growing global interest in pilgrim tourism and aims to make pilgrimages comfortable and seamless. More projects promoting pilgrim tourism are planned for the future.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran highlighted the credibility and usefulness of the microsite and e-brochure for pilgrims across India. The e-brochure acts as a virtual travel guide, offering details on planning the pilgrimage, lodging options, and contact information for relevant authorities. These new resources are designed to ensure pilgrims can plan and undertake their journey safely and efficiently.