NIA Raids Multiple Locations in JeM Conspiracy Case

To curb hoarding and control rising wheat prices, the Union government has reduced the wheat stock limit for the second time in four months. This decision applies to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors across all States and Union Territories. The new limit for wholesalers and traders is reduced to 1000 MT from 2000 MT. Retailers and big chain retailers can stock up to 5 MT per outlet, while processors’ limit is now 50% of their monthly installed capacity until April 2025.

Factors like adverse weather and geopolitical tensions affecting global supply have pressured the wheat market for the past three years. Although the government’s minimum support price is Rs 2425 per quintal, retail prices range between Rs 3000 and Rs 4000. Recently, the government offloaded 25 LMT of wheat in the open market at a reserve price of Rs 2325-Rs 2300 per quintal, but auction prices reached up to Rs 3100.

The revised stock limits will remain effective until March 31, 2025, under the amended foodstuff regulation order. Despite market concerns about scarcity, the government claims ample wheat availability, citing a production of 113.2 million metric tonnes in the 2023-24 Rabi season. This measure aims to stabilize prices and ensure fair distribution of wheat stocks amid rising demand and market pressures.