No Aadhaar for Those Who Skipped NRC Application

The Assam government has decided to link Aadhaar issuance with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a recent cabinet meeting, it was determined that applications for Aadhaar will be rejected if the applicant or their family did not apply for the NRC. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to curb infiltration from Bangladesh. The verification process will now be overseen by the General Administration Department, with an Additional District Commissioner handling each district. Aadhaar applications will be forwarded to the state government by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for verification, and Circle Officers will check for NRC application history before approval.

If an NRC application was not filed, the Aadhaar request will be rejected, and a report will be sent to the central government. If an NRC application exists, field verification will be conducted according to Supreme Court guidelines before approving Aadhaar. Central government employees who missed the NRC application due to postings in other states will be exempt from this rule. The new system is intended to tighten Aadhaar issuance and prevent unauthorized individuals from obtaining the identity card. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandates that the state government verify documents and respond to UIDAI within 45 days.

Additionally, the cabinet reintroduced the manual system for land revenue payments alongside digital payments to help small landholders who faced difficulties with online transactions. The government also waived renewal fees under the Societies Registration Act for organizations applying for land under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 scheme. This phase, launched in February, simplifies land rights for indigenous communities and institutions. The requirement for a chartered accountant’s audit certificate for the past three years has also been waived for these applications.